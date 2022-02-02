Students experiencing music history at the Surf Ballroom

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - It's hard to believe that 63 years ago Wednesday, Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and J.P. Richardson - also known as 'The Big Bopper' - played their last ever shows at the Surf Ballroom. Now, the next generation is learning about the legacy these three musicians left on the world.
After a one-year hiatus, the annual Winter Dance Party that commemorates the events of February 2, 1959 officially returns this weekend. Ahead of the festivities, students from Clear Lake and Mason City are learning not only about the events on that day, but also treated to a message from American Idol winner and North Iowa native Maddie Poppe, and a live performance from The Johnny Rogers Band. Many even got in the spirit by dressing up in 50s era clothing.
4th graders Mia Baker, Zacarah Jindra and Ashly Burr were among those that participated.
"My favorite part was the band and the music," Burr said.
"I got to see my cousin and dance with my friends," Baker added.
They hope that more kids learn about the impact the three rockers left on society.
"I hope first graders and everybody can learn about these three legends. They were absolutely amazing," Jindra said.
Nikki Johnson is the education coordinator for the Surf, and teaches students about the important role the ballroom plays in music.
"When I get to visit classrooms, it's really amazing for me to explain to them that people all around the world know about the Surf. It's right here in our own backyard, and we need to know about its history and how it played a role in music history."
She also shares with students how many of the artists they listen to often cite three aforementioned legends as their influences.
"We talk about how their music influenced so many musicians over time, and many of those musicians have come and played at the Surf. We see how they influenced music throughout history up to today."
The party officially kicks off Thursday, with Don McLean headlining. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the hit 'American Pie', which refers to the plane crash that took the lives of Holly, Valens and Richardson after their performances at the Surf.
For the complete lineup of this year's festivities, click here.