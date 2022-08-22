Students eager to return to RCTC campus for in-person classes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students are grabbing their backpacks and school supplies and making their way to campus for Rochester Area Technical College's first day of classes and Welcome Week.
After the pandemic forced students off campus in 2020 and in subsequent years more classes transitioned to online, students were left feeling isolated and stressed.
This year student Mara Caples says she's excited and eager to make connections in-person.
She said, "Actually getting that in-person feel with my professors and actually engaging otherwise after I graduate Ill feel like I have no references and no classmates to hang out with after."
Another student, Lexy Banitt says it feels a little weird being back but she's happy to return to campus.
"Just being able to walk around more because things are open after they redid things so it's kind of nice," she said.
Welcome Week is continuing through Friday on campus. Aug. 8th was "Muffin Monday." Aug. 9th is set to be "Tie Dye and Taco Tuesday.'
