Students compete in the Southeastern Minnesota Envirothon

BYRON, Minn. - The Soil & Water Conservation Districts of Southeastern Minnesota are hosting the Envirothon in Byron for students to compete for spots in the state level contest.
Envirothon is similar to a knowledge bowl, where students are tested on a variety of subjects about the environment. The districts set up five stations to be tested about forestry, wildlife, soil, water resources, and environmental current issues.
At each station, experts from around the area teach the students about the category and their careers.
"It allows the kids to learn a little about the different natural resource areas and then also hear from somebody in that area that's working about what they do for a job," said Olmsted County Soil & Water Conservation District technician, Angela White
Speakers at the competition are spreading awareness around the job opportunities available in the environmental job field.
"Its nice to see young kids that we can kind of reach out to and maybe show them about a field that they might not have been aware of before," said White.
Caleb Kurtti, who went to state last year, is a sophomore at Goodhue High School and says the competition teaches his fellow classmates concepts they could not learn in a classroom.
"It definitely helps. It just shows the different things that are involved with the environment," said Kurtti.
The state competition will be held in Fergus Falls later this month.