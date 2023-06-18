Student from Howard County gets scholarship from Iowa Association for Energy Efficiency

DES MOINES, Iowa – A student from North Iowa has received a $1,000 scholarship to pursue an education related to energy efficiency.
Kara Holstrom of Elma is getting the scholarship from the Iowa Association for Energy Efficiency (IAEE).
“One of the most pressing needs in education today is funding,” says Stacy Christoffersen, IAEE board member. “Scholarships help deserving students attain their educational goals, meet their professional objectives, and succeed to their fullest ability. IAEE created this scholarship program to support Iowa’s workforce, meet this funding need, and to help Iowans pursue professional roles in energy efficiency here in our state.”
The IAEE includes approximately 200 professional and organization members across Iowa, including architecture, engineering, construction, utilities, universities, and community and state organizations.
“This scholarship will help me to continue to attend school," says Holmstrom, a student at Northeast Iowa Community College. "I plan to use my education to improve my skills and knowledge so I can pursue a career in energy efficiency.”
Holmstrom will be recognized at the 37th annual Iowa Energy Summit being held November 7 – 8 at The Meadows Events and Conference Center in Altoona.