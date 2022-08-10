 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Student death at Iowa State University is being investigated

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa State University ISU

AMES, Iowa – An investigation is underway into the death of a student at Iowa State University. 

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen says the student’s body was found Wednesday at a Welch Avenue apartment complex off campus.  The Ames Police Department is investigating the death but Wintersteen says police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community. 

“We know this news has caused members of our community to feel anxious,” says Wintersteen.  “If you need assistance, the following resources are available for students on campus or at home for the summer:” 

Student Counseling Services, For crisis debriefing, mental health and well-being supportive services, 515-294-5056 

Student Assistance, For support with academic needs, connections to campus and community resources, or unsure where to start, 515-294-1020 

Thielen Student Health Center, For mental health and well-being support, 515-294-5801 

Crisis Text Line, text “ISU” to 741741 (available 24/7) 

Personal safety tips and resources, including the ISU Guardian App and Safe Ride 

Tags

Recommended for you