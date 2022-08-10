Student death at Iowa State University is being investigated

AMES, Iowa – An investigation is underway into the death of a student at Iowa State University.
ISU President Wendy Wintersteen says the student’s body was found Wednesday at a Welch Avenue apartment complex off campus. The Ames Police Department is investigating the death but Wintersteen says police believe there is no ongoing threat to the community.
“We know this news has caused members of our community to feel anxious,” says Wintersteen. “If you need assistance, the following resources are available for students on campus or at home for the summer:”
Student Counseling Services, For crisis debriefing, mental health and well-being supportive services, 515-294-5056
Student Assistance, For support with academic needs, connections to campus and community resources, or unsure where to start, 515-294-1020
Thielen Student Health Center, For mental health and well-being support, 515-294-5801
Crisis Text Line, text “ISU” to 741741 (available 24/7)
Personal safety tips and resources, including the ISU Guardian App and Safe Ride