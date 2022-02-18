A cold front moving through the region today will bring some snow showers to the area, but little to no accumulation is expected. Although little accumulation is expected, these snow showers could produce a quick burst of heavy snow, reducing visibility for a brief period of time. What you will also note is some very strong winds of 20-35 mph, with gusts potentially over 50 mph. These winds will usher in colder air for tonight and Saturday.
Strong Wind Gusts Friday Evening
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
