 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,
especially for areas that see icing overnight into Tuesday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain or Freezing Drizzle Late Tonight into Tuesday
Morning...

.A strong winter storm is set to impact much of the region
including Iowa into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing drizzle
or freezing rain is expected across portions of north and
northwest Iowa overnight into Tuesday morning. This may produce
substantial glazing before changing to rain by Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, strong winds are forecast for much of the state on
Tuesday as well.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A wintry mix of precipitation is expected, mainly with
freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Strong wind gusts expected on Tuesday

  • 0
Potential Wind Gusts

As a powerful storm system moves into the Upper Midwest, rain, snow, and ice will impact the region. The storm will also kick up the winds across the region, and wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph across Iowa and Minnesota on Tuesday. The wind, combined with the rain and ice, will make for pretty poor travel conditions. Use caution if you need to travel.

Recommended for you