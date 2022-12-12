As a powerful storm system moves into the Upper Midwest, rain, snow, and ice will impact the region. The storm will also kick up the winds across the region, and wind gusts could be as high as 50 mph across Iowa and Minnesota on Tuesday. The wind, combined with the rain and ice, will make for pretty poor travel conditions. Use caution if you need to travel.
Strong wind gusts expected on Tuesday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
