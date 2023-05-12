A strong storm system is rolling through the Great Plains Friday afternoon, producing several tornadoes across Nebraska. This same storm system will move east on Saturday and will produce another round of thunderstorms during the afternoon. These storms are expected across Iowa and portions of southern Minnesota and will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even a few tornadoes. There is a Level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather, and this risk could still be upgraded ahead of Saturday's storms. Be sure to stay weather aware and KIMT News 3 has your covered with the storm threat this weekend.
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
