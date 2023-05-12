 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

  • 0
Saturday's Storm Threat
Saturday's severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

A strong storm system is rolling through the Great Plains Friday afternoon, producing several tornadoes across Nebraska. This same storm system will move east on Saturday and will produce another round of thunderstorms during the afternoon. These storms are expected across Iowa and portions of southern Minnesota and will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even a few tornadoes. There is a Level 2 (slight) risk for severe weather, and this risk could still be upgraded ahead of Saturday's storms. Be sure to stay weather aware and KIMT News 3 has your covered with the storm threat this weekend.

Recommended for you