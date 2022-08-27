 Skip to main content
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

  • Updated
Severe Threat (8/27/22)

Scattered showers are moving through the area Saturday morning, and more thunderstorms are likely to develop during the afternoon and evening. There is a Level 2 (Slight) risk for strong to severe thunderstorms, with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary severe threat. In addition to that threat, heavy rainfall is possible, which could lead to localized flash flooding in spots tonight. Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest severe weather information as storms develop later today.

