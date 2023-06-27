A quick system rolling through the Upper Midwest on Wednesday is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms through Minnesota and Iowa. Some of these storms could become strong to severe and could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. There a Level 2 (slight) risk of severe weather across portions of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Stay weather aware and stick with KIMT News 3 for updates.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
