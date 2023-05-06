 Skip to main content
Strong thunderstorms possible this weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening hours on both Saturday and Sunday. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, especially on Sunday given warmer temperatures and more energy available for these storms. There is a Level 1 (marginal) risk across all of southern Minnesota and North Iowa on Saturday, but Sunday introduces a Level 2 (slight) risk across Iowa. The main hazards with any strong to severe thunderstorms will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but there is still a very low potential for a tornado. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, keep an eye to the sky and monitor the forecast for updates. KIMT StormTeam 3 has you covered!

