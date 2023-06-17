 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Strong storms possible later this evening and tonight

  • 0
Saturday Storm Threat

A system is developing to our west today and will eventually kick off some some thunderstorms west of I-35. These storms could become strong to severe given the energy available this afternoon. Those storms will eventually move in to parts of North Iowa and southern Minnesota later this evening and could produce some hail and gusty winds, especially for areas near and west of I-35. If you have plans this evening, be sure to keep an eye to sky in case storms threaten your location. We'll continue to track showers and storms overnight, but the severe threat should be over by 10 pm.

Recommended for you