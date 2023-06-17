A system is developing to our west today and will eventually kick off some some thunderstorms west of I-35. These storms could become strong to severe given the energy available this afternoon. Those storms will eventually move in to parts of North Iowa and southern Minnesota later this evening and could produce some hail and gusty winds, especially for areas near and west of I-35. If you have plans this evening, be sure to keep an eye to sky in case storms threaten your location. We'll continue to track showers and storms overnight, but the severe threat should be over by 10 pm.
Strong storms possible later this evening and tonight
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today