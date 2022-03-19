Strike of Minnesota's public defenders is over

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Boar of Public Defense (BoPD) and Teamsters Local 320 say they’ve reached a deal to end the historic strike of the state’s public defenders.
The deal came on the first day of mediation after the strike vote and BoPD says it includes cost of living adjustments through 2023, significant overhead costs for part-time public defenders, and salary reopen language.
Teamsters Local 320 represents more than 700 Minnesota public defense employees, including attorneys, paralegals, investigators, IT personnel, legal office assistants, and dispositional advisors.
“After over nine months of hard bargaining for fair working conditions and better pay, both of which are essential to retaining good quality attorneys and support staff, we are excited to have reached a deal with the Board that will help us more justly represent Minnesota’s indigent defendants,” says Ginny Barron, a public defender in the Fifth Judicial District for 10 years. “While this agreement marks an important win for Minnesota public defenders like me who put our heart and soul into this work, we know there’s more work to be done in the state. We’ve done our job in fighting for this contract, and now the Governor and State Legislature must do theirs and fully fund the Public Defense.”