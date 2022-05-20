Strict COVID-19 protocols in place at DFL convention in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Friday the Minnesota DFL Convention kicked off in Rochester.
If you're planning on attending this weekend you will need to take a COVID-19 rapid test before you can get in.
Masks are required in line, and everyone must show proof of vaccination.
Once they make it into the arena masks are optional.
DFL chairman Ken Martin says these extra steps are necessary as transmission rates of COVID-19 remain high.
“We wanted to take precautions to keep health and safety of all of our delegates and guests top of mind, so we wanted people to be able to participate freely, and feel like they didn't have to do so by jeopardizing their health,” he explains.
Those who get tested and are negative receive a blue wristbands - which clears you for the entire weekend.
“We wanna make sure that our delegates, alternates, and guests coming in from all over the state can feel comfortable. We're not quite out of the pandemic yet and we know we have a responsibility to keep everyone safe,” Martin adds.
The convention runs at the Mayo Civic Center through Sunday.