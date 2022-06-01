Strawberries linked to hepatitis A case in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – An outbreak of hepatitis A is being linked to organic strawberries from the FreshKampo or HEB brands.
The strawberries in question were purchased between March 5 and April 25 and the Minnesota Department of Health, the California Department of Public Health, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are working with federal officials and public health agencies in other states and Canada to investigate and contain the outbreak.
One person in Minnesota became ill after eating FreshKampo strawberries purchased from Mississippi Market on March 21. Symptoms of hepatitis A include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), as well as dark urine and clay-colored stools. Symptoms usually occur 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water.
Officials are urging consumers to check their freezers and discard strawberries from these brands. Consumers can ask their local markets if they carried this specific brand of strawberries.
