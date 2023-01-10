Strategies for sticking to your fitness goals

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We're a little over a week into the new year, so that fitness goal you set on New Year's Eve might start to fall apart, but don't worry. A local gym has some tips to help keep you motivated. Carter Schlee, the head coach at Ace Athletics, said you should schedule times to go to the gym instead of just heading there on the spur of the moment. Going to the gym with a buddy could make the trip be more fun and seem less like a chore. Finally, you could post your progress online so family and friends on social media can hold you accountable. He says it's a marathon, not a sprint.
“It takes a decent amount a time for that to build up, so you might feel like you’re waking up, and you’re not really gonna see the results from that one workout that one day, but it’s really a compilation of everything you’re doing, so the longer you work out, the easier it is to kind of continue and see those goals and be motivated," Schlee said.
He also says adding more protein to your diet can help you build your muscles.