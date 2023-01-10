Strategies for sticking to your fitness goals

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mist or light snow from the fog could freeze on pavement leading to slippery conditions. Motorists should slow down and be extra cautious on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&