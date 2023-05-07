Storywalk fundraising begins in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Fundraising has begun to create a Library Storywalk in Clear Lake.
The year-long campaign kicked off with $3,200 from the Rotary Club of Clear Lake and $3,200 donated by the Clear Lake Jaycees.
The Clear Lake Parks and Rec Department has approved locating the Storywalk at the Outlet Rec Complex by the dog park 12th Ave South.
With a lot of youth activities held there, nice walking path and further upgrades planned, the addition of a Storywalk will improve it even more.
“An outdoor activity that leans on and strengthens our kids’ love for reading is going to be an awesome attraction in our city, and having it out at the ORC where we frequently are for activities is so great,” says Laura Meyer, Rotarian.
A Storywalk promotes literacy by placing an illustrated children’s book along a path or walking route within a community on a rotating basis.