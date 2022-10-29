StornTeam 3: Warming temps continue after Halloween

After a splendid and well above average Saturday with plenty of sunshine, the unseasonably warm temps will hold through.
A system passing to our Southeast Sunday will bring partly-mostly cloudy skies across Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa. Nonetheless, temps will hold steady with highs reaching into the low 60s.
Halloween should be just like this Saturday has been - sunny and warm! Highs in the mid 60s, no rain, and temps still in the 50s during trick-or-treat hours should make for a Halloween to remember and enjoy!
We continue warming into the middle of the week as the jet stream continues to lift further north. We peak with high temps around 70 degrees (!) on Wednesday, with strong winds out of the south returning that afternoon partly to blame.
Temps finally begin to cool down sometime at the end of next week, and will do so with rain. As of now, this looks to be Friday as the jet stream moves back overhead and a cold front moves through.