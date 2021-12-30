StormTeam3: Wind Chill and Dense Fog Advisory Issued For Friday

Friday will present some weather challenges that you will need to keep an eye on through the day as you get ready to ring in 2022.
Starting with the morning, dense fog will be expected to occur early Friday morning reducing visibility to under a mile in some spots. Due to this, the National Weather Service in both La Crosse and Des Moines have issued a Dense Fog Advisory covering all of our North Iowa counties, as well as Olmsted, Fillmore, and Mower in Southern Minnesota.
Along with this, the possibility for freezing mist will also be on the menu making for some slick spots on roadways. Be sure to take some extra time heading out the door tomorrow morning as the heaviest of the fog warning the advisory will be through the morning commute hours.
Looking to the evening, our Wind Chill Advisory is set to go into effect starting Friday evening. This will last through Saturday morning as this will be when the coldest wind chill values are to be expected. Forecasted values nearing -30 degree wind chills will be likely heading into both Saturday and Sunday morning.
Due to the impressive values, this could mean frostbite times on exposed skin as fast as 15-20 minutes. Be sure to use multiple layers through the day on Saturday as we experience one of our coldest daytime high values this season with highs only topping out near 0 meaning the majority of the day will be in the negatives. Overnight lows into Sunday will be some of the coldest we have seen this season as well with values near -15 degrees.
As we ring in 2022, make you are staying safe and protected from dangerous temperatures as we enter the holiday weekend.