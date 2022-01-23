StormTeam3: What Are County Warning Areas and How Do They Impact You?

When a National Weather Service Office is operational, they are responsible for covering a certain range of towns and cities expanding through multiple counties. These county warning areas are broken up across the lower 48 of the Continental US, including Hawaii and Alaska respectively.
How Does This Impact You?
The KIMT viewing area is split between three different county warning areas. This includes NWS La Crosse, NWS Des Moines and NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen. Each CWA is responsible for their own warnings, advisories and storm reports. They are also responsible for own snowfall reports and damage surveys following severe and winter weather to keep you and your family safe.
How Does This Impact StormTeam3?
Thanks to online services such as the NWS Chat for media and emergency management groups, we can talk directly with each NWS office that covers our viewing area. This provides us the opportunity to receive warnings, areas of concern that the offices are watching for severe weather, early snowfall reports and much more.
Due to how large some CWA are, some offices take more time than others to collect data, thus resulting in some information being available for some towns and cities before others. They receive these reports from storm spotters, broadcast media, and residents of communities sending in their own totals.
For example, a snowstorm brings high accumulation to the KIMT viewing area. The NWS in La Crosse could send out the snowfall totals for their location before another office does. Once that information is available, we can present it to our viewers. Now this may leave some towns out temporarily, but once those NWS offices that cover those towns send out their reports, we can quickly get that information to you.