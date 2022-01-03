StormTeam3: Warmer Monday/Tuesday before snow and colder temps return

Temps are a roller coaster this week.
We begin to warm up Monday with southerly winds and mostly sunny skies pretty much all day long. Highs Monday will be in the mid 20s - average for this time of year.
We warm even further on a cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 30s, near freezing and probably with some very slight melting snow/ice.
Snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning will need to overcome a lot of dry air. It's for this reason that totals are not expected to be much. Trace amounts are mostly expected, with some more localized spots achieving over ran inch. This will not be widespread. Higher amounts are more likely in Minnesota than Iowa.
Wind chills dip down to dangerous territory again Thursday/Friday morning with a return of arctic air.