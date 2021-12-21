StormTeam3: Tracking Windy Tuesday, Brief Flakes

Tuesday will be a cloudy and windy day. A brief clipper system will bring accumulating snow north of our area in central Minnesota and Northern Wisconsin. We could see some flurries between 8-11am with very minor accumulation in Rochester.
After that, it's windy. Winds sustained in the early afternoon up to 20mph, with gusts to 40mph. High temps today in the mid to upper 20s, but it will feel much colder.
The Christmas weekend has an increasing chance for snow. While we likely don't have any snow on the ground Christmas morning, we might be Christmas night. There's another chance for snow on Sunday too that needs to be monitored.