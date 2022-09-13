StormTeam3: Tracking the perfect Tuesday for the outdoors

Tuesday may just be the nicest day of the month.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s, sunshine, very low humidity and winds? It will be quite the perfect day to enjoy.
And it may be a good idea to do so, because summertime heat and humidity return soon. High temps creep into 80 degrees Wednesday, and into the low 80s into the weekend. Humidity moves in by Thursday, and sporadic summertime showers/storms return by the weekend. Not enough to cancel plans just yet, but have it in the back of your mind.
Temps look to remain well above average into most of the rest of September.