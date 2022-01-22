 Skip to main content
...Light Snow To Impact Northern Iowa...

.A fast moving clipper system will bring several inches of light
snow to Northern Iowa later today through the early overnight
hours. Roads will likely become snow covered and slick later this
evening through Sunday morning. Area travelers should plan ahead
for potential snow covered roads and slick conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Allow extra time to
reach your destination safely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

StormTeam3: Tracking More Snow For Saturday Evening

Round 2 of 3 begins Saturday evening as another disturbance will move through the region creating the opportunity for further accumulating snowfall across the region. 

Based on this evenings model guidance and data, this has supported the cause to believe higher accumulation values will stretch along the I-90, I-35 interchange and south of I-90 into North Iowa. This will add on the to the limited snow accumulation generated through Friday's band of snow that pushed through resulting in widespread T-1" accumulation with the majority seeing just less than an inch. 

We will continue to monitor overnight trends to see if any shifts in the forecast occur while also observing early morning soundings from local National Weather Service offices to locate any atmospheric obstacles such as dry air. Small shifts in storm track would change forecasted totals.

