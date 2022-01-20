 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitterly Cold Temperatures Again Tonight into Friday Morning...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 below
to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Much central and north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

StormTeam3: Tracking Friday Evening Snowfall

  • Updated
  • 0
GRAF 4km - Snow Accumulation Ranges.png

Friday will be the first of three snow chances we will see across the region. 

Heading into Friday morning, a change of wind direction will allow for a southerly component to impact the forecast as temperature will rise back into the mid to upper teens. Southerly winds will surge ahead of a cold front that will swing through Friday evening a a low pressure system drifts north of the Twin Cities.

Skytracker 3.png

As the front swings through, a band of snow showers will drift across southern Minnesota and north Iowa. It is still uncertain how much of it will hold together and how dry air could play a role. Regardless, confidence in the chance for some accumulation is growing. For now, only around a trace to at most an inch is possible. 

Looking ahead, another two opportunities for snow are in the weekend forecast as disturbances will push through the forecast zone. Through tonight and tomorrow morning, a better idea on the overall forecast layout will be likely as more model guidance comes in. 

Recommended for you