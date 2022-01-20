StormTeam3: Tracking Friday Evening Snowfall

Friday will be the first of three snow chances we will see across the region.
Heading into Friday morning, a change of wind direction will allow for a southerly component to impact the forecast as temperature will rise back into the mid to upper teens. Southerly winds will surge ahead of a cold front that will swing through Friday evening a a low pressure system drifts north of the Twin Cities.
As the front swings through, a band of snow showers will drift across southern Minnesota and north Iowa. It is still uncertain how much of it will hold together and how dry air could play a role. Regardless, confidence in the chance for some accumulation is growing. For now, only around a trace to at most an inch is possible.
Looking ahead, another two opportunities for snow are in the weekend forecast as disturbances will push through the forecast zone. Through tonight and tomorrow morning, a better idea on the overall forecast layout will be likely as more model guidance comes in.