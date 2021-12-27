StormTeam3: Tracking accumulating snow Tuesday

More wintry weather is on the way, and it's expected to be snow.
Moderate to heavy but isolated snow will begin Tuesday morning mostly after commuting hours, so think between 8am to noon. Snow will begin first in North Iowa moving in from the south, and continue to push northward into southern Minnesota after 10am. Snow could be heavy at times through about 2pm.
Snow will exit the region to the east between 2pm and 6pm. There is a potential for freezing drizzle to move into the area in its place. This will complicate travel further and make shoveling MUCH more difficult. Shovel before 5pm if possible. The freezing drizzle will subside by 9pm.
Accumulation is expected to be around an inch along I-35, around two inches further east near Rochester, Austin, and Charles City, and more than two inches further east from there in parts of Fillmore and Howard counties.
Temps get cold with highs in the teens Wednesday/Thursday.
We are tracking another good chance for accumulating snowfall on New Year's Day.