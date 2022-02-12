StormTeam3: Evening Snow Possible For Sunday

Superbowl Sunday will bring a familiar forecast.
The morning will start with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rebound following overnight subzero temperatures. By the afternoon temperatures will near the forecasted high but a brief dip in temperatures will stop the warming before a continuous warming overnight leading in to Monday thanks to a surge of southerly winds.
A warm front pushing through will allow for a brief band of snow showers to move into the region heading into the Sunday night. Accumulation will be minimal with most of the region seeing between a dusting to an inch possible.
A few light snow showers may also be possible as the associated cold front moves in early Monday morning.