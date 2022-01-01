StormTeam3: Dangerous Wind Chill Tonight, Through Sunday As Wind Chill Warning Has Been Issued

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Gradually Ending This Evening Then Dangerous Cold Overnight... .A band of moderate to locally heavy snow is ongoing over much of central and southern Iowa from near Tama and through the Des Moines metro and towards Greenfield and southward. The snow will gradually diminish from northwest to southeast into the early evening hours. Dangerous travel will persist due to the combination of poor travel conditions along with dangerous cold. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...North central Iowa. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&