...Winter Storm Gradually Ending This Evening Then Dangerous Cold
Overnight...

.A band of moderate to locally heavy snow is ongoing over much of
central and southern Iowa from near Tama and through the Des
Moines metro and towards Greenfield and southward. The snow will
gradually diminish from northwest to southeast into the early
evening hours. Dangerous travel will persist due to the
combination of poor travel conditions along with dangerous cold.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST
this evening.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

StormTeam3: Dangerous Wind Chill Tonight, Through Sunday As Wind Chill Warning Has Been Issued

Dangerous overnight temperatures will bring on another night of hazardous wind chill values. Frostbite Risk will be very high this evening and into tomorrow morning as it can develop on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you are traveling this evening or plan to be outdoors for extended periods, please make sure to bundle up. This includes a hat and gloves. For your safety, staying inside this evening will help avoid cold related illness or injury.
Wind Chill Forecast Graph.png
Although tomorrow has us out of the negatives, that value will not hit until the late evening time hours. As a result the majority of Sunday will be in dangerous negatives both for temperature and feels like.  
