StormTeam3: Dangerous Wind Chill Tonight, Through Sunday As Wind Chill Warning Has Been Issued

Dangerous overnight temperatures will bring on another night of hazardous wind chill values. Frostbite Risk will be very high this evening and into tomorrow morning as it can develop on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. If you are traveling this evening or plan to be outdoors for extended periods, please make sure to bundle up. This includes a hat and gloves. For your safety, staying inside this evening will help avoid cold related illness or injury.
Although tomorrow has us out of the negatives, that value will not hit until the late evening time hours. As a result the majority of Sunday will be in dangerous negatives both for temperature and feels like.