StormTeam3: 35 Local Tornadoes Confirmed from December 15th Outbreak

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has provided an update on tornadoes from the December 15th historic serial derecho storm. With several more tornadoes identified using advanced satellite analysis alongside further damage reports, the total count for the state of Iowa has risen to 61 tornadoes. Two of these crossed the state line into Minnesota, bringing Minnesota's total to 22.
These results are still preliminary - meaning they could still be changed, but these are likely very close to the final results.
Newly identified tornadoes include an EF0 east of Kanawha, IA. An EF1 that skimmed the east side of Sheffield, IA. An EF0 on the east side of Rockwell. An EF0 on the east side of Rock Falls. And lastly an EF0 that started in Iowa north of Carpenter and quickly crossed the border at the intersections of Freeborn and Mower counties near London and Lyle. A tornado in Worth county near Northwood was also determined to be an EF0.
The only counties in our viewing area that did not see a tornado are Olmsted & Dodge counties in Minnesota, and Mitchell county in Iowa.
Given more tornadoes identified in Nebraska and Wisconsin, this puts the total from this tornado outbreak at 115 - the 4th most numerous tornado outbreak in world history.
TORNADO LIST
*Italics denote damage to city center as defined by official city limits.
MINNESOTA:
---Near/In Freeborn County---Minnesota:
Alden - EF1
Bixby - EF0
Glenville - EF0
Hartland - EF2
Hayward - EF0
London- EF1
London/Lyle - EF0 (*NEW)
Myrtle - EF1
Scarville, IA - EF1 (crossed state line near Kiester, MN)
Walters - EF1
---Near/In Fillmore County---
Arendahl - EF1
Carrolton Township - EF1
Money Creek - EF1
Preston - EF0
Racine - EF1
Rushford Village - EF1
Sumner - EF0
---Mississippi River Counties---
Homer - EF1
Kenyon - EF1
Plainview - EF1
Trempealeau, WI - EF0
North of West Concord - EF1
Wyattville - EF0
IOWA:
Elma - EF0
Hansell - EF2
Kanawha - EF0 (*NEW*)
London/Lyle, MN - EF0 (Crossed state line north of Carpenter, IA, *NEW*)
Marble Rock - EF1
Meservey - EF2
Northwood - EF0 (*NEW*)
Rock Falls - EF0
Rockwell - EF0 (*NEW*)
Rudd - EF1
Scarville - EF1
Schley - EF0
Sheffield - EF1 (*NEW*)
*Local tornadoes in Iowa counted as those North of IA-3 and East of US-169.