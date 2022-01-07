 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

StormTeam3: 35 Local Tornadoes Confirmed from December 15th Outbreak

  • Updated
  • 0
Please scroll through pictures above to see tornado tracks and stats.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has provided an update on tornadoes from the December 15th historic serial derecho storm. With several more tornadoes identified using advanced satellite analysis alongside further damage reports, the total count for the state of Iowa has risen to 61 tornadoes. Two of these crossed the state line into Minnesota, bringing Minnesota's total to 22.

These results are still preliminary - meaning they could still be changed, but these are likely very close to the final results.

Newly identified tornadoes include an EF0 east of Kanawha, IA. An EF1 that skimmed the east side of Sheffield, IA. An EF0 on the east side of Rockwell. An EF0 on the east side of Rock Falls. And lastly an EF0 that started in Iowa north of Carpenter and quickly crossed the border at the intersections of Freeborn and Mower counties near London and Lyle. A tornado in Worth county near Northwood was also determined to be an EF0.

The only counties in our viewing area that did not see a tornado are Olmsted & Dodge counties in Minnesota, and Mitchell county in Iowa.

Given more tornadoes identified in Nebraska and Wisconsin, this puts the total from this tornado outbreak at 115 - the 4th most numerous tornado outbreak in world history.

JANTORMINNESOTA.PNG

TORNADO LIST

*Italics denote damage to city center as defined by official city limits.

MINNESOTA:

 ---Near/In Freeborn County---Minnesota:

Alden - EF1

Bixby - EF0

Glenville - EF0

Hartland - EF2

Hayward - EF0

London- EF1

London/Lyle - EF0 (*NEW)

Myrtle - EF1

Scarville, IA - EF1 (crossed state line near Kiester, MN)

Walters - EF1

---Near/In Fillmore County---

Arendahl - EF1

Carrolton Township - EF1

Money Creek - EF1

Preston - EF0

Racine - EF1

Rushford Village - EF1

Sumner - EF0

---Mississippi River Counties---

Homer - EF1

Kenyon - EF1

Plainview - EF1

Trempealeau, WI - EF0

North of West Concord - EF1

Wyattville - EF0

JANTORIOWA.PNG

IOWA:

Elma - EF0

Hansell - EF2

Kanawha - EF0 (*NEW*)

London/Lyle, MN - EF0 (Crossed state line north of Carpenter, IA, *NEW*)

Marble Rock - EF1

Meservey - EF2

Northwood - EF0 (*NEW*)

Rock Falls - EF0

Rockwell - EF0 (*NEW*)

Rudd - EF1

Scarville - EF1

Schley - EF0

Sheffield - EF1 (*NEW*)

*Local tornadoes in Iowa counted as those North of IA-3 and East of US-169.