StormTeam 3: Winter weather continues into March

The month of March marks the start of a rapid warmup in temps into Spring. Average high temps now are still 32 degrees, but reach almost 50 degrees by the end of the month!
Don't expect that anytime soon though. While today might briefly touch 40 degrees if you see enough sun, and there's another chance early next week for that, colder air arrives next week. It won't stop there either. Trends in the jet stream suggest that we may be in for a continuation of colder winter temps through the middle of March. That would mean highs in the 20s and 30s. It not be until the last week of March that a nice sustained warmup arrives.