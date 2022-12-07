StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect Thursday evening

A potentially mess winter system is heading our way, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory set to go into effect Thursday evening.
The system will begin to move into the area from the south starting after 8 p.m. on Thursday, moving northward through the overnight hours and well into the Friday morning commute.
Mixed precipitation will also be possible with this system, which could bring light coating of ice to the area.
Snow totals are variable to precipitation type and surrounding temperatures, however the entire area is looking at a likely scenario of 3-5" of accumulation.
Be prepared to watch for changing precipitation types through the duration of the system, which could impact roadways in different ways. Plan for extra time during Friday morning's commute especially.
The Winter Weather Advisory will expire on noon Friday, however clean up may take some time and road conditions could still be bad during the day's evening commute.