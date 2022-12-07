 Skip to main content
...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches
may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will
create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and
covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south
and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

StormTeam 3: Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect Thursday evening

  • Updated
  • 0
winter wx advisory

A potentially mess winter system is heading our way, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Weather Advisory set to go into effect Thursday evening.

rain/snow timeline

The system will begin to move into the area from the south starting after 8 p.m. on Thursday, moving northward through the overnight hours and well into the Friday morning commute.

Mixed precipitation will also be possible with this system, which could bring light coating of ice to the area.

likely snowfall

Snow totals are variable to precipitation type and surrounding temperatures, however the entire area is looking at a likely scenario of 3-5" of accumulation.

Be prepared to watch for changing precipitation types through the duration of the system, which could impact roadways in different ways. Plan for extra time during Friday morning's commute especially.

snow takeaways

The Winter Weather Advisory will expire on noon Friday, however clean up may take some time and road conditions could still be bad during the day's evening commute.

