StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota

The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow.
Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
A winter storm warning means that hazardous conditions are expected, and that travel should be avoided if possible. Caution is needed if you are to venture out on the roads.
Another inch or two of snow is possible during this time.