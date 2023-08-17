 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 11 PM CDT Friday.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public
is not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit the Minnesota Pollution
Control Agency Web site at http://aqi.pca.state.mn.us/#healtheffects

StormTeam 3: Wildfire smoke arrives Thursday afternoon, lingers Friday

  • 0
Air Quality Alerts.png

As wildfires in northern and western Canada continue to rage, smoke will move into our region brought by winds out of the northwest.

Expect air quality to begin to drop beginning this afternoon as the smoke encroaches. This smoke will then linger in the air through most of Friday.

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this time.

Weather-wise, skies will remain mostly sunny (aside from smoke) over the next two days. Temps rise into the mid 70s Thursday, and close to 80 on Friday. A heat wave arrives this weekend as high temps reach 90 degrees as smoke clears.