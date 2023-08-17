StormTeam 3: Wildfire smoke arrives Thursday afternoon, lingers Friday

As wildfires in northern and western Canada continue to rage, smoke will move into our region brought by winds out of the northwest.
Expect air quality to begin to drop beginning this afternoon as the smoke encroaches. This smoke will then linger in the air through most of Friday.
Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups during this time.
Weather-wise, skies will remain mostly sunny (aside from smoke) over the next two days. Temps rise into the mid 70s Thursday, and close to 80 on Friday. A heat wave arrives this weekend as high temps reach 90 degrees as smoke clears.