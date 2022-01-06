StormTeam 3: What is Wind Chill?

You here about it all the time during the winter season, but what exactly is wind chill and why is it used? Wind chill is a calculated value based on temperature and wind to show how cold people and animals feel outside during those conditions. Our bodies lose heat through convection, but with little to no wind, a layer of heat remains to help us stay warmer. Throw in some wind, and that layer of heat is blown away, speeding up the rate of heat loss, making it feel colder.
The National Weather Service has a formula for calculating the wind chill index based on temperature and wind speed. Given a temperature of -10°F and a wind speed of 20 mph, with wind chill factor would be around -35°F. With those conditions, frostbite can set in within 30 minutes on any exposed skin. Given certain conditions, it's possible that frostbite can occur in as little as 5 minutes at colder temperatures.
So, it's important to bundle up properly, and make sure that you, your family, and your pets are staying warm during the winter season.