StormTeam 3: Welcome to winter; December-like weather here to stay

  • 0
10 Hour Temps.png
10 Hour Feels Like.png

Well, December-like weather has arrived early. High temps Friday only reach 30 degrees as winds out of the northwest funnel in colder air and gust to 25mph. Wind chills in the upper teens at most.

As some moisture wraps around the low pressure system on Friday, scattered flurries or snow showers will be possible late in the day into the first half of Saturday, with only a dusting of snow expected for some.

Weekend Forecast.png

The chilly weather will continue over the weekend and into next week with highs only in the 20s and 30s, and perhaps even the teens a week from now! There is a possibility for some on/off snow early next week. There is no warm up in sight for at least the next two weeks as a the jet stream struggles to lift north. There may be a possibility for warmer temps in the 40s towards the last week of November, but that's about it. Basically, welcome to winter.

As the ground freezes, we will be locking into whatever drought conditions we are currently under for the winter season.

CPC - 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook.png

