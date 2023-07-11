StormTeam 3: Wednesday brings multiple chances for severe weather

Another chance for severe weather heads our way on Wednesday, both during the early morning hours and the evening.
Our first chance for spotty showers and storms could arrive as early as midnight, starting from west to east. This chance gets higher as the morning moves forward. Some of us could be waking up to heavy rainfall, lightning and thunder during our morning commute.
After a sunnier afternoon, another round of potentially strong showers and storms arrives for the evening. We'll be needing to watch the skies starting during the evening commute into the night.
When it comes to our severe weather, the entire area is under a Level 1 (out of 5) risk for severity. This means isolated cells could become severe, however the chances are on the lower end. If storms become severe, they could bring hail and strong winds to the area.
