StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend comes with showers, storms

This weekend will welcome back chances for both showers and storms alongside warmer than normal temperatures and spots of sunshine.
It would be best to describe this weekend's forecast as very spring-like, as the chance for some off-and-on showers, some of which could bring some heavy rainfall, will be possible starting as early as Friday morning.
Friday morning, it would be best to plan for most of the rainfall to be along and north of I-90, with more isolated chances further south. By the afternoon, the chance for heavy rainfall and storms will be possible. This being said, temperatures will jump above average and into the mid to upper 60s.
Those above normal temps will stay strong with us into Saturday where, once again, another chance for off-and-on showers and storms persist.
By Sunday, we'll be watching for the chance for some stronger storms as temperatures return to the mid to upper 70s. These stronger storms may have the potential to become severe, however the highest risk areas have yet to be determined. Best to stay current with the forecast for any updates related to those storm chances.
By the next workweek, a drier trend heads our way with temperatures looking to remain in the 70s for a several-day stretch.