StormTeam 3: Warmer temps bring chance for fog overnight Wednesday

As the snow melts with temps in the mid 30s Wednesday, more humidity will seep into the air. Winds begin to calm down overnight while temps will begin to naturally fall. These falling temps will collide with this increased moisture, and patchy to dense fog will be possible across the region. All the while, a slow moving cold front will be moving into this moisture and further promoting fog. This is especially true if overnight low temps remain above freezing and snow continues to melt through the night. Be mindful of low visibility in spots through Thursday morning.
Thursday will be another above average cloudy day with highs back in the mid 30s. There is a slight chance for a rain drop or snowflake late into the day.