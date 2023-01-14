StormTeam 3: Warmer temps and rain set to arrive to start next week

Southerly winds will keep today's relatively milder temps hanging around overnight, with low temps only in the upper 20s. Winds are a bit less intense on Sunday only 10-15mph. These winds will push highs into the mid to upper 30s amid partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain is possible beginning Sunday night as a storm approaches from the SW.
This rain will continue for almost all of a warm Monday with highs again in the mid to upper 30s. The rainiest time will be Monday morning. Rain totals will be between a quarter and half an inch. A change over to snow will occur sometime late Monday into Tuesday morning with some minor snow accumulation, but freezing roads will be the main concern. Temps will drop below freezing for good on Wednesday before another chance for snow on Thursday.