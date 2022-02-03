 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Return to Portions of Northern Iowa
Tonight...

.Overnight low temperatures of around 10 below will combine with
wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph to produce wind chills of as low as 25
below tonight. Wind chills will rise above critical thresholds by
around 7 AM Friday.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

StormTeam 3: Warmer Temperatures On The Horizon

A warming trend may be on the horizon starting with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s this weekend with steady 30s possible next week. 

The latest projection from the Climate Prediction Center for the 6-10 day period starting February 8th shows chances for above average temperatures stretching across the upper Midwest with highs possible above 32 degrees for multiple days. With this trend, this could potentially eat away at some of the present snow pack that has been on the ground since before the new year with recent snowfall adding to it. 

Now this forecast does come with some caution as it is a few days out. For now, the trend presents welcomed news giving relief from single digits and sub-zero temperatures that have become all too comfortable across Minnesota and Iowa. 

