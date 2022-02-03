StormTeam 3: Warmer Temperatures On The Horizon

A warming trend may be on the horizon starting with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s this weekend with steady 30s possible next week.
The latest projection from the Climate Prediction Center for the 6-10 day period starting February 8th shows chances for above average temperatures stretching across the upper Midwest with highs possible above 32 degrees for multiple days. With this trend, this could potentially eat away at some of the present snow pack that has been on the ground since before the new year with recent snowfall adding to it.
Now this forecast does come with some caution as it is a few days out. For now, the trend presents welcomed news giving relief from single digits and sub-zero temperatures that have become all too comfortable across Minnesota and Iowa.