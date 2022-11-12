StormTeam 3: Tracking snow chances this upcoming work week

We were met with some snowfall across parts of the region this morning!
Most of the flakes have quickly melted thanks to warmer ground temps.
A few more flurries are possible overnight but it is not a concern. We wake Sunday with a bit of some sunshine! But clouds are set to increase through the day as temps again climb to 30.
For the workweek, a complex system will slowly be passing by our region and creating uneven chances for snow from Monday through Thursday. This "inverted trough" likely brings an evenly spread 1/2-2" Monday (around an inch or more of this will melt), a more unevenly spread 1/2-2" Tuesday (some will melt), and occasional flurries Wednesday and Thursday with Wednesday brining half an inch or less with a few isolated spots seeing over an inch. Crunch the numbers, and most of us will average 2" of snowfall with an inch of that set to melt. So that means most of us have around an inch on the ground Friday morning. About 10% of our area likely has more than 2 inches on the ground.
Temps fall through the week, with high temps in the teens by next weekend.