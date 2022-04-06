StormTeam 3: Tracking rain turning to snow into Thursday

As scattered rain showers continue through the day Wednesday with strong winds and cloudy skies, we will eventually see temps cool enough for rain to turn to snow.
Temps should hold in the upper 30s through Wednesday evening with wind gusts up to 40mph turning out of the NW. Once these winds become more northerly overnight, colder air will rush in and we will drop into the low 30s by Thursday morning. This will turn light rain showers into light snow showers which should continue on/off all day. With strong winds, low visibility may still be a concern with snow, while accumulation will be mostly limited to just grassy and elevated surfaces during the day Thursday. There is probably still some rain to be had in the afternoon hours Thursday.
Temps drop even more into Friday morning with icy roads now a major concern for the Friday morning commute. Some accumulation on roads is possible at this time (especially in Minnesota). Flurries dissipate by Friday evening and skies finally clear for a nice weekend when the snow will quickly melt.