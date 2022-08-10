StormTeam 3: Tracking Rain Chances Thursday and Friday

Some rain is in the forecast as we head into Thursday and Friday.
Some isolated to scattered rain showers are likely Thursday closer to I-35 as a slow moving front moves through the region. These showers are likely to begin for some by mid to late morning. Little accumulation is expected, but some might see more than half an inch of there are stray thunderstorms.
Not everyone will see rain on Thursday, and those along and east of US-52 are unlikely to see any at all. That includes Rochester.
On Friday, more scattered showers are likely now across the whole area as the front rebounds into a more volatile warm front. Expect a bit more accumulation similar to Thursday but now covering the whole area.
By Saturday morning, most folks have likely seen 0.25-0.75 inches of rain. Those who experience stray thunderstorms can expect a but over an inch.
Chances for rain this weekend are looking lower and lower, but they are not gone entirely.