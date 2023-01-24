 Skip to main content
StormTeam 3: Tracking multiple snow chances this week

Snow Chances This Week
Aaron White

This is going to feature some BIG changes as we go from mild now to bitterly cold by the weekend. Aside from that, we're also looking at a few chances for snow. Our first round comes in for Wednesday with scattered light snow showers, which will bring little to no accumulation. Another chances comes in with a cold front Friday and into Saturday, which could bring a bit more snow on Saturday with some light accumulations possible. Our team will be tracking these chances as there could be some impacts on roads across the Upper Midwest.

