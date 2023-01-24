This is going to feature some BIG changes as we go from mild now to bitterly cold by the weekend. Aside from that, we're also looking at a few chances for snow. Our first round comes in for Wednesday with scattered light snow showers, which will bring little to no accumulation. Another chances comes in with a cold front Friday and into Saturday, which could bring a bit more snow on Saturday with some light accumulations possible. Our team will be tracking these chances as there could be some impacts on roads across the Upper Midwest.
StormTeam 3: Tracking multiple snow chances this week
- By Aaron White
-
- Updated
0
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
