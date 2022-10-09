StormTeam 3: Tracking more perfect leaf-peeping weather this week

With sunny skies sticking with us into the new October workweek, StormTeam 3 is tracking a few more fantastic days to get out to your favorite leaf-peeping spots.
Temperatures will remain mild, near and in the 70s, both Monday and Tuesday this week. There will be little color change overnight during this time, so the colors we're seeing now will remain very vibrant.
Wednesday will be on the breezier and cooler side, so be sure to pack a coat if you choose to venture out. Thursday and Friday will feature even cooler temps.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been providing the public with a frequently updated map of the percentage of color change the state has been experiencing since the fall season began. Most of the KIMT viewing area across Southeastern Minnesota is currently at the 50-75% stage of color change.
If you do decide to take a stroll during these great days be sure to capture the moment! If you'd like to share your leaf-peeping adventures with us you can submit your photos by clicking here.