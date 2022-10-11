StormTeam 3: Tracking a warm and windy day before storms Tuesday night

Tuesday will be a very warm and windy day. Prepare for both.
High temps will reach into the upper 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. All this is being brought by strong winds out of the south at 20mph, gusting 30+mph! This is windy enough where outdoor activities start to become more difficult.
A cold front collides with all this tonight just before midnight.
We should see a scattered line of fast moving thunderstorms just before and around midnight, some capable of severe wind and very large hail. Don't be surprised to be woken up to thunder sometime tonight. There is a 1/5 risk for severe weather.
More scattered showers are possible Wednesday afternoon, but not super likely. This comes as winds remain very strong out of the west, still gusting to 30+mph behind the front. High temps Wednesday around 60 degrees.
The rest of the week remains fairly windy and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s.