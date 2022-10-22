StormTeam 3: Tracking a super warm weekend before severe weather chance Sunday night

Wow, what a nice day it is outside! Sunshine and temps reaching at or close to 80 degrees this Saturday afternoon! This is more than 20 degrees above average. Sunday will be in the 70s with sunshine as well, but strong winds up to 20mph and gusting 35+mph will make for a very windy day - so windy in fact that you my find it difficult to do things outside.
Brewing this weekend to our west is a large cyclone connected to a trough off cold air from Canada. This cyclone will be able to tap into the warm air we are feeling, and a strong low level jet Sunday transporting moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Upper Midwest. By Sunday night, this cyclone, and its connected cold front, will be approaching our region.
Isolated to scattered storms could ignite after 8pm Sunday. These storms will be capable of severe wind gusts and large hail, with a low chance of a brief Tornado. The majority of our area is now in a 1/5 risk for severe weather, with a 2/5 just to our west in NW Iowa and SW Minnesota.
Scattered showers take hold early Monday morning and continue on and off through Monday. The most likely time to see rain will be Monday afternoon/evening. Showers move out Tuesday as temps cool with highs in the low 50s. More showers are possible late in the week again.