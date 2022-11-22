StormTeam 3: Tracking a perfect weekend for decorating

If you're like me and have been putting off your holiday decorating because it's been so cold, then do I have some good news for you.
With abundant sunshine and a light southern breeze having returned through the week, temperatures have been allowed to jump back near and above the average for this time of the year.
The weekend will be no different.
Clouds will slowly clear out during our Black Friday as temperatures hover around the daily norm of 38F. More sunshine arrives for Saturday where temperatures are expected to rise back above normal and into the low-to-mid 40s. By Sunday, a few more clouds will return as temperatures drop back into the upper 30s.
All three days will make for the perfect time to get out and put up the lights and hammer down the inflatables.