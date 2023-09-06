StormTeam 3: Tracking a cool fall-like day, a warmer weekend

Temps hold in the mid 60s for most of Wednesday following Tuesday evening's cold front. Winds behind the cold front at 15mph from the NW are driving in cooler and drier air, causing the humidity from Tuesday to condense as overcast skies.
A few raindrops continue to move through this morning, but should subside across our viewing area by 11 am.
A little bit of sunshine could poke out along the I-35 corridor this afternoon, which would heat up temps to 70 degrees briefly. This is more likely for places like Albert Lea and Mason City, and not Rochester.
Thursday is a similar day albeit the sun will shine for some longer, and make its way to Rochester by the later afternoon hours. Friday and Saturday make for a gorgeous start to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s, light wind, and sunshine! Sunday and Monday bring a much needed chance for rain.