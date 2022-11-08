StormTeam 3: Thursday's severe weather potential

StormTeam 3 is tracking a strong fall storm system heading our way from the southwest this Wednesday evening and Thursday. This system promises plenty of rainfall, warm temps followed by a big cooldown and a chance for severe weather of all kinds.
As the storm system spins northward, we'll first be greeted by warmer and windy conditions. Highs will climb into the 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday. As the associated cold front passes that Thursday afternoon, a line of storms will develop.
As of Tuesday, almost the entirety of our area is sitting under a Level 2 or 5 risk for severe weather development. Timing for the strongest storms could change, but some models are beginning to agree on a strong line moving over us during the afternoon and early evening hours of Thursday.
This line of storms could bring some very strong, damaging wind gusts. There is a brief chance for a tornado spin up however chances remain low at this time.
Behind the cold front, temperatures will begin to drop quickly through the evening. Lows that night will fall into the 20s with highs on Friday sticking just below the freezing point, near 30 degrees.